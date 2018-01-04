Riverside police said they have arrested a man who allegedly used social media to draw underage victims into unlawful sexual acts.Dennis Shea, 39, was arrested Wednesday and is accused by investigators of unlawful sex with a minor, sodomy of a minor under the age of 18 and lewd acts with a minor.Police believe Shea committed multiple criminal acts of intercourse with a minor in the Arlington neighborhood of Riverside.According to investigators, Shea would use social media platforms to offer minor female victims gifts in exchange for sex acts. Shea also took photos and videos of the victim, police said.Riverside police said San Bernardino police were also investigating Shea for similar crimes at his paralegal business in their jurisdiction.Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about this investigation or the suspect is encouraged by Riverside police to contact Detective Charlie Olivas at 951-353-7136 or colivas@riversideca.gov.