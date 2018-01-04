Police say Riverside man used social media to lure minors into sexual abuse

Dennis Shea, 39, was arrested Wednesday and is accused by investigators of unlawful sex with a minor, sodomy of a minor under the age of 18 and lewd acts with a minor.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside police said they have arrested a man who allegedly used social media to draw underage victims into unlawful sexual acts.

Dennis Shea, 39, was arrested Wednesday and is accused by investigators of unlawful sex with a minor, sodomy of a minor under the age of 18 and lewd acts with a minor.

Police believe Shea committed multiple criminal acts of intercourse with a minor in the Arlington neighborhood of Riverside.

According to investigators, Shea would use social media platforms to offer minor female victims gifts in exchange for sex acts. Shea also took photos and videos of the victim, police said.

Riverside police said San Bernardino police were also investigating Shea for similar crimes at his paralegal business in their jurisdiction.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information about this investigation or the suspect is encouraged by Riverside police to contact Detective Charlie Olivas at 951-353-7136 or colivas@riversideca.gov.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual misconductchild abusecrimeRiversideRiverside CountySan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News