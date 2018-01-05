'Takasan' Brings Japanese Fare To Downtown Los Angeles

A new Japanese spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Downtown Los Angeles, called Takasan, is located at 225 West 7th St.
Founded by Tokyo-born Cornell grad Tucker Iida, this new concept in the former Hummus Republic space is focused on Japanese donburi, or rice bowls. Standalone fast-casual donburi spots are common for an affordable meal in Japan, and Iida's goal is to bring the concept to the U.S.
The menu at Takasan includes white rice, brown rice, or vegetable bowls topped with Japanese favorites like chicken teriyaki, katsu curry (a fried pork cutlet topped with Japanese curry sauce) and yakiniku, sliced and grilled ribeye steak with a sweet sauce. To round things out, there are a few snacks like karaage (fried chicken) and edamame. Check out the full menu here.
Takasan has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Ducky C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 28th, said: "What a place. I ordered the yakiniku don. That was really good. The sauce was just perfect to still taste the sliced ribeye."
Yelper Phuong V. added: "What a sweet new place right in the middle of DTLA! The food was on point! I tried the yakiniku don and absolutely loved it. The sweet sauce has a kick to it; the beef was so, so tender; and the egg was perfectly cooked."
And JP C. said: "Came here for their soft opening and got to try their beef ribeye rice bowl (yakiniku) and fried chicken side dish. Both were delicious, and I'm glad to see downtown get more quality food options."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Takasan is open Monday-Thursday from 10:30am-10:30pm, Friday and Saturday from 10:30am-midnight, and Sunday from 10:30am-4pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles