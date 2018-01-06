San Bernardino man fatally shot in front of girlfriend

An undated photo of Anthony Hernandez, 46, who was fatally shot in San Bernardino on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
Police are on the hunt for a suspected gunman in the fatal shooting of a man who was shot to death while walking with his girlfriend in San Bernardino.

San Bernardino police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the area of Chestnut Street and Rancho Avenue.

Victim Anthony Hernandez, 46, was walking with his girlfriend when a man got out of his car and approached the couple.

Both men got into a brief physical fight and during the altercation, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired a shot.

Hernandez was struck once and died, police said.

Witnesses and evidence at the scene indicate the suspect was in a white vehicle that was being driven by a woman with blonde hair, according to investigators. Both fled the scene after the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Detective Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 or Sgt. Kokesh at (909) 384-5613.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightshootingman shotman killedSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News