Get Pizza And More At Little Tokyo's New 'Prime Pizza'

A new spot to score pizza and sandwiches has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Little Tokyo, called Prime Pizza, is located at 141 S. Central Ave.
This new pizzeria is the latest creation from Jason Bernstein, Zak Fishman and James Starr of eateries Bludso's, Golden State and Cofax.
Prime Pizza specializes in New York-style pies. Staff make the dough by hand daily, topped with "California tomatoes and all-natural Grande mozzarella from Wisconsin."
On the menu, expect to see pizza offerings like the "Arrabbiata" with spicy arrabbiata tomato sauce, mozzarella, fontina, red onion, and parsley; kale with house-made sausage and parmesan cheese; and tomato bacon and ranch with thick-cut bacon and house-made ranch dressing.
Look for sandwiches like the the "Philly Pork" with broccoli rabe, sharp provolone, and hot cherry peppers; and the meatball with marinara, provolone, parmesan, and basil. There are also salads available, including a chopped salad with kale, radicchio, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and chickpeas tossed in a shallot vinaigrette.
Rounding things out are sides like Brooklyn-style garlic knots, wings with buffalo or sriracha sauce, and kettle chips. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, patrons have warmly received Prime Pizza.
Cindy L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7th, said: "The pizza gods have finally shown us mercy, with a delicious fast-casual, by-the-slice or by-the-pie pizza joint in Little Tokyo. Hallelujah! Our prayers have been heard."
And Michael Z. said: "I never thought that I would be eating pizza in Little Tokyo, but when cravings call, they call. I was walking back to my car when I stumbled upon Prime Pizza, which looked very bright and clean on the outside and instantly drew me into the store."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Prime Pizza is open Tuesday-Sunday from 11am-11pm. (It's closed on Monday.)
