California Screamin', other Paradise Pier attractions close to become Pixar Pier

California Screamin' and the rest of Paradise Pier is shown in aerial footage captured by AIR7 HD. (KABC)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Say goodbye to California Screamin'! The California Adventure rollercoaster has officially closed down for refurbishment.

The closure is part of a bigger plan to transform Paradise Pier into Pixar Pier. California Screamin' will be rebranded as the Incredicoaster, a roller coaster inspired by Disney's "The Incredibles."

A rendering of the newly themed Pixar Pier at Disney's California Adventure, which includes the Incredicoaster, is shown.


Other areas in the pier will also be dedicated to movies such as "Inside Out," "Toy Story," and more Pixar favorites.

Along with the closure of California Screamin' is the popular Cove Bar, Ariel's Grotto restaurant, board game locations, stores and Mickey's Fun Wheel.

The pier and Cove Bar will reopen for a limited time during Pixar Fest on April 13.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
