WEATHER

Flooding at LAX forces passengers out of Terminal 2

Heavy rain falls at LAX as a storm system moves through Southern California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Heavy rains caused mayhem for travelers Tuesday after flooding in an international arrivals area of the Los Angeles International Airport forced passengers out of Terminal 2.

According to a tweet by the airport, the customs area of Terminal 2 was flooded. Arriving passengers were being bused to Tom Bradley International Terminal.


The airport advised that people picking up passengers from Terminal 2 could meet them at the lower arrivals level of Tom Bradley.
MORE: Rain wreaks havoc on Southland roads, triggers mudslides, freeway closures

Meanwhile, there was chaos on many freeways in the Los Angeles area, with multiple crashes shutting down lanes and strewing debris across roadways.
