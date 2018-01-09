A new burger spot, offering chicken and more, has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to University Park, called Wahlburgers, is located at 835 W. Jefferson Blvd.
This is the second Southern California locale for the East Coast burger chain backed by actor Mark Wahlberg and his family. While its also known for family favorites like "Mom's Sloppy Joes" and mac n cheese with smoked bacon, the restaurant has recently revamped its menu to include "a new host of hearty and lighter offerings."
On the menu, expect to see sandwiches like "Jenn's Chicken Sandwich" with caramelized and crispy onions, lettuce, and house-made honey-garlic mayo; "The Our Burger" with lettuce, tomato, onion, American "government" cheese, Paul's signature Wahl sauce, and house-made pickles; and the "Fiesta Burger" with Southern spice mix topped with jalapenos, lettuce, pepper jack cheese, salsa, chipotle mayo, and pickles.
If you're looking for something on the healthier side, there's a portobello sandwich with white cheddar, caramelized onions, and sauteed mushrooms; a salad with your choice of burger or sandwich, without the bun, served chopped and tossed with fresh mixed greens; or a cobb salad with seared chicken, roasted cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, crumbled blue cheese, and avocado slices. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, Wahlburgers is getting solid feedback from clientele.
Brandon S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 13th, said: "I used to think Wahlberg's finest work was New Kids on the Block and The Departed. Let me tell you: there's a new restaurant on the block and a new sheriff in town when it comes to burgers in LA."
Yelper Jared R. added: "Wow, this place really impressed me! I have been to the Vegas location, so decided to try this as well. Super friendly staff and the food is superb! If you are near the USC campus, I would definitely recommend it!"
Wahlburgers is now open at 835 W Jefferson Blvd., so swing by to take a peek.
