Must Love Dogs: 6 Canine Care Job Opportunities To Get Excited About In LA

Here's a rundown of open listings, with information sourced via job site ZipRecruiter.
Pet Sitter, CareGuide
CareGuide -- an online marketplaces for senior care, child care, pet care, and home care services -- currently has a posting for an experienced Pet Sitter.
The employee will groom pets, feed pets and give them water, walk pets and take instructions from pet owners regarding pet needs. This may include accompanying pets to veterinary doctors appointments for vaccinations and dispensing and administering medication, among other tasks.
Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. For more details and to apply to this specific post, see the job listing here.
Dog Daycare Lead Attendant, Healthy Spot
Healthy Spot is a small-dog daycare located in Manhattan Beach that's committed to inspiring healthy pet lifestyles by creating authentic experiences and fostering community.
The Dog Daycare Lead Attendant should have previous experience working with dogs in a training or daycare environment. Healthy Spot is looking for someone who'll take the role seriously and provide peace of mind to parents that the highest level of care is being given to their "best friend."
The starting pay rate is $12.75 an hour, and full-time employees get medical benefits, including dental and vision. You can see the entire job listing here.
Dog Walker / Assistant Pack Leader, Pasadena Paws
Pasadena Paws is a dog walking company that specializes in pack walking and dog socialization. "Think of us as a social club for dogs," the company's listing reads.
The Assistant Pack Leader's duties include pack walking and occasional in-home visits. The company is looking for someone who's willing to make a one year commitment. The employee must be able to walk five miles a day, life 50 pounds, and have a good driving record.
This is a part-time position -- between 16 and 24 hours a week. Starting wages range between $12 and $14 per hour. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Kennel Attendant, Kennel Club LAX
Kennel Club LAX is a luxury dog boarding and daycare facility (that also welcomes cats, rabbits, pocket pets and exotics). It offers 24/7 care to dogs 365 days a year.
The Kennel Attendant will provide direct care and maintenance and oversight of the kennel, including feeding, playtime, potty breaks and medications of all boarding pets. A flexible schedule is required, especially on weekends and holidays.
This is a full-time position that includes benefits and accrued time off. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Customer Service Representative, National Veterinary Associates
National Veterinary Associates is the largest private owner of freestanding veterinary hospitals in the United States.
In a Customer Service Representative, the company is looking for is looking for enthusiastic, hardworking pet lover to join its Agoura Hills location to answer inbound calls for its upscale boarding and grooming pet hotel for dogs and cats.
Full-time and part-time positions are available. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Day Care Associate, The Michelson Found Animals Foundation
The Michelson Found Animals Foundation, in Culver City, has a mission to reduce shelter euthanasia in Los Angeles.
As a Day Care Associate, you'll monitor and interact with animals, thus ensuring their safety while in Michelson Found Animals' care. Its also looking for someone to keep the daycare clean and work with volunteers.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.