TRAVEL

Long Beach Airport to offer daily flights to Hawaii in June

Hawaiian Airlines announced it will offer daily, non-stop flights from Long Beach Airport to Honolulu starting June 1. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Travelers, rejoice! There will soon be a new way to get from Southern California to Hawaii.

Hawaiian Airlines will begin daily non-stop flights between Long Beach and Honolulu this summer, offering another convenient option for direct service to Hawaii.

Flights will be available starting June 1.

The airline will utilize a new fleet of narrow-body A321neo aircraft to provide U.S. West Coast guests non-stop travel to more islands.

This will make Hawaiian Airlines the fifth airline to run flights in and out of Long Beach.
