2 CHP officers injured after crash on Interstate 40

NEEDLES, Calif. (KABC) --
Two California Highway Patrol officers were injured in a crash on Interstate 40 on Tuesday.

Authorities say officers were responding to an accident when the vehicle they were in hydroplaned. The officers lost control, hitting a semi trailer.

Both officers were taken by ambulance to a hospital in Lake Havasu. One officer was described to be seriously injured, while the other was said to have less serious injuries.

Initially, fire officials had stated that the officers were investigating another incident and were outside their vehicle at the time they were hit, but authorities now say there was no other investigation happening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashCHPcalifornia highway patrolSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News