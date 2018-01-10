5 Part-Time Job Opportunities To Check Out Around Los Angeles

Licensed Optician, LensCrafters
LensCrafters is bringing it's optical retail experience to Macy's department stores, and it's looking to hire a Licensed Optician in its Torrance location.
The individual will assist customers to select frames and lenses, educate customers on LensCrafter's guarantees and services, and track orders, among other things.
If you share a love for customer service and the sense of sight, check out the complete job listinghere.
Mobile Sales Consultant, Best Buy
Best Buy Mobile Sales Consultants sell mobile products and services and work closely with other sales team members. They engage customers using a structured approach while at the same time developing in-depth knowledge of the latest mobile technology.
This position is located in West Covina, and the hiring manager is looking for someone with at least three months of experience working in customer service, sales or related fields. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Retail Sales Clerk, the Walt Disney Company
The Retail Sales Cast Member must be able to provide one-on-one, individualized and exceptional guest service in order to establish and build an ongoing relationship with Disney's guests. Cast members are responsible for demonstrating product knowledge.
As a Merchandise Cast Member, you would have the opportunity to work at a number of Disney locations, both indoors and outdoors. Specialty Retail Sales Clerks' starting rate ifs $11.00 per hour.
For more details and to apply,see the job listing here.
Brand Ambassador, Acosta Sales & Marketing
The Acosta Sales & Marketing Brand Ambassador promotes sales through education of specific vendor products and communicate product benefits. This includes talking to customers about their pets and their pets' needs, and providing them with solutions that represent company products.
Acosta is looking for individuals with between one and three years of sales experience, including those who have good communication skills, personal computers and the ability to stand for four hours.
For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.
Parts Delivery, O'Reilly Auto Parts
O'Reilly's Parts Delivery drivers provide excellent customer service through the safe and efficient delivery of parts and products to its customers using a company provided vehicle. Drivers are also responsible for the cleanliness and standard maintenance of delivery vehicles, as well as observing company safety procedures.
The company is looking for individuals who can safely and efficiently deliver products to customers. Applicants must have a valid driver's license and the ability to thrive in a fast-paced retail environment
This position is based in Pacoima. For more details and to apply, see the job listing here.