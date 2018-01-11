What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Lake Balboa, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Lake Balboa via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
16505 Vanowen St.
Listed at $1,295 / month, this studio apartment, located at 16505 Vanowen St., is 4.2 percent less than the $1,352 / month median rent for a studio in Lake Balboa. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a hot tub. In the unit, expect a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. (See the complete listing here.)
6706 Hayvenhurst Ave., #30
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6706 Hayvenhurst Ave., is listed for $1,550 / month. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. The unit has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, vinyl flooring, good closet space and ample natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
16551 Victory Blvd.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 16551 Victory Blvd, which is going for $1,550 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, spa and outdoor space. In the unit, look for garden access and mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)