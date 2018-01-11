PETS & ANIMALS

Rare yellow-bellied sea snake washes up in Newport Beach

Beachgoers got a shocking surprise when a rare yellow-bellied snake washed up in Newport Beach. (Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County )

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Beachgoers got a shocking surprise when a rare yellow-bellied snake washed up in Newport Beach Tuesday.

This is only the fifth snake of its kind ever documented in California history and the first to ever show up on the coast outside of an El Nino event.

Past documentation of the yellow-bellied sea snake appearing in the state includes one in 1972 in San Clemente and three between 2015 and 2016 in Ventura, San Diego and Orange counties.

The species is usually found in warmer waters off the coast of Mexico.

The snake is now part of the permanent collection at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles where it will be studied for its implications to sea animal populations and climate change.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakemuseum of natural historyanimalNewport BeachCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed Simba toy
VIDEO: Shark feasts on dead whale off OC coast
Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot
'Zombie-like' virus killing raccoons in NY's Central Park
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News