REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Reseda, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Reseda? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent.

Check out the below listings.

19119 Sherman Way




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 19119 Sherman Way (at Claire Avenue). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

19155 Victory Blvd.



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 19155 Victory Blvd. (at Vanalden Avenue). It's also listed for $1,695 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an outdoor BBQ and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and good closet space. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

7249 Baird Ave.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7249 Baird Ave. (at Sherman Way) that's going for $1,650 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinehousing marketconsumer
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News