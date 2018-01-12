What Will $1,700 Rent You In Reseda, Right Now?

Check out the below listings.
19119 Sherman Way
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 19119 Sherman Way (at Claire Avenue). In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a fireplace and a balcony. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
19155 Victory Blvd.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 19155 Victory Blvd. (at Vanalden Avenue). It's also listed for $1,695 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an outdoor BBQ and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and good closet space. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
7249 Baird Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 7249 Baird Ave. (at Sherman Way) that's going for $1,650 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)