Pedestrian struck on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino

By ABC7.com staff
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A pedestrian walking on lanes of the 210 Freeway was fatally struck Monday morning, which prompted the temporary closure of all eastbound lanes as authorities investigated the crash.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. on the 210 East in San Bernardino near Waterman Avenue.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pedestrian was walking in the middle of traffic before being struck.

Preliminary information indicated no vehicles were stopped near the scene.

All eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours during an investigation at the scene. All lanes reopened at approximately 7:30 a.m., according to the CHP.
