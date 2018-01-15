Get Coffee, Salads And More At 'All Time' In Los Feliz

If a new brunch spot is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 2040 Hillhurst Ave. in Los Feliz, the newcomer is called All Time.
This new spot--located inside the former Twenty40 space--features breakfast and lunch influenced by California cuisine. Full dinner service is expected to join the lineup later this month as well.
On the menu, expect to see items like chilaquiles with green salsa, cotija cheese, pickled onions and a fried egg; avocado toast with radish, urfa chili pepper, and poached egg; and a breakfast burrito with bacon, eggs, potatoes, cheddar, and green salsa.
There are sandwiches available, too, including one with prosciutto, burrata and aioli, as well as a vegetarian offering with white cheddar, pickled onion, avocado, sprouts, and cucumber.
Rounding things out are coffee mainstays like espresso, cappuccino, latte, mocha, and chai tea.
With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has already made a good impression.
Charles B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 6th, said: "An absolute must do! I had the breakfast sandwich, a latte, and a drip, hard to decide which is better, food or coffee. Staff is very friendly and knowledgeable, making this an A++ experience."
Yelper Tyler B. added: "I didn't think we needed another coffee shop in Los Feliz--until I came here. The coffee's excellent and stands out and even in a neighborhood with some of LA's best brews."
And Steve G. said: "Great food and great coffee. A nice addition to the neighborhood. I look forward to working my way through the menu!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. All Time is open Tuesday-Sunday from 7am-4pm, and Wednesday-Sunday from 5pm-10pm.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessrestaurantsconsumer
foodHoodlinebusinessrestaurantsconsumer