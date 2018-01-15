Former civilian LAPD worker arrested for alleged workers' compensation fraud

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A former civilian Los Angeles Police Department employee was arrested on suspicion of workers' compensation fraud, authorities said.

Gerald Pulley, 51, was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of the felony-level crime, Los Angeles police said in a press release.

Pulley has since been released on $20,000 bail. No court date was set.

Pulley had worked for the LAPD for 18 years, authorities said. He was last assigned to the Records and Identification Division.

Authorities said Pulley "concealed material documentation and exaggerated the extent of his injuries, while receiving temporary total disability monetary benefits from the LAPD."

Police said Pulley also maintained secondary employment during this time.

The LAPD's Workers' Compensation Fraud Unit conducted an investigation that stemmed from a medical claim Pulley filed in 2016.

LAPD investigators worked with the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office and the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office in the investigation, police said.
