Craving ice cream and frozen yogurt? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 204 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale, the fresh addition is called Cauldron Ice Cream.
This new creamery--which has other outposts in Artesia and Santa Ana--specializes in small-batch, hand-crafted ice cream with rotating seasonal flavors.
On the menu, expect to see flavors like Earl Grey lavender topped with a drip of honey, gingerbread topped with cinnamon gingerbread crumble, "H2O Rose" garnished with a coat of rose sugar, Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk, and a vegan Dole Whip called "Pineapple Express."
You can have your scoops served in a Hong Kong-style egg waffle cone as well. (Check out this month's flavors here.)
With a four-star rating out of 58 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is well on its way to developing a local fan base.
Michael A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 30th, said: "As in many coffee shops, the Cauldron prides itself in producing and fashioning their ice cream into beautiful flower shapes. This in itself does not mean that the ice cream tastes better, but it sure as hell is impressive in design and presentation."
Yelper Lisa Y. added: "Got the salted caramel with regular egg waffle cone. I love Asian egg waffles, and it's literally the Chinese cafe-style eggettes."
And Diana C. said: "Loved, loved, loved that they have a vegan ice cream flavor! I'm not vegan, but I'm lactose intolerant, and I always appreciate a lactose-free option. It was delicious too!"
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cauldron Ice Cream is open Friday and Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-10pm.
'Cauldron Ice Cream' Brings Sweet Treats To Glendale
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories