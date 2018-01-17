FOOD & DRINK

'Cauldron Ice Cream' Brings Sweet Treats To Glendale

Craving ice cream and frozen yogurt? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 204 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale, the fresh addition is called Cauldron Ice Cream.

This new creamery--which has other outposts in Artesia and Santa Ana--specializes in small-batch, hand-crafted ice cream with rotating seasonal flavors.

On the menu, expect to see flavors like Earl Grey lavender topped with a drip of honey, gingerbread topped with cinnamon gingerbread crumble, "H2O Rose" garnished with a coat of rose sugar, Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk, and a vegan Dole Whip called "Pineapple Express."

You can have your scoops served in a Hong Kong-style egg waffle cone as well. (Check out this month's flavors here.)

With a four-star rating out of 58 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival is well on its way to developing a local fan base.

Michael A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 30th, said: "As in many coffee shops, the Cauldron prides itself in producing and fashioning their ice cream into beautiful flower shapes. This in itself does not mean that the ice cream tastes better, but it sure as hell is impressive in design and presentation."

Yelper Lisa Y. added: "Got the salted caramel with regular egg waffle cone. I love Asian egg waffles, and it's literally the Chinese cafe-style eggettes."

And Diana C. said: "Loved, loved, loved that they have a vegan ice cream flavor! I'm not vegan, but I'm lactose intolerant, and I always appreciate a lactose-free option. It was delicious too!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cauldron Ice Cream is open Friday and Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News