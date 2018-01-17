'White And Brown' Brings Cheese Foam Drinks To Koreatown

There's a brand-new cafe in town. The newcomer to Koreatown, called White and Brown, is located at 603 S. Mariposa Ave.
This newcomer specializes in Taiwanese-style cheese foam smoothies, fruit teas, and more.
On the menu, expect to see drinks like a mango smoothie with cheese foam, jasmine green with cheese and sprinkled matcha powder; watermelon smoothies, and a variety of teas with fresh fruit.
The newcomer has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Chieh Sheng H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 5th, said: "If you like cheese foam, come here.
If you are enthusiastic about tea, come here.
I came by during their soft opening and had been back here for the next couple days until I left for traveling."
Yelper Amir A. added: "Drinks here are amazing. I never had cheese foam as a topping. I happened to be walking by the store when they were handing out samples, and it was so tasty, I had to come back to buy the real thing."
And Chan T. said: "Tried their watermelon slush and it was delicious! My baby even enjoyed it, one of the few fruits she's willing to try. I loved walking in and smelling fresh-brewed tea instead of an overwhelming sugar in the air. The customer service is fantastic and eager to please."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: White and Brown is open daily from 11am-midnight.
