Explore Today's Cheapest Rentals In the Hollywood, Los Angeles

Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're in the market for a new apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in the Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.
1114 Tamarind Ave.
Listed at $1,395 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1114 Tamarind Ave., is 15.5 percent less than the $1,650 / month median rent for a studio in the Hollywood. The building offers on-site laundry. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light and garden access. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1618 Schrader Blvd.
This studio apartment, situated at 1618 Schrader Blvd., is listed for $1,450 / month. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, granite counter tops and good natural lighting. There's also assigned parking available. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
1415 N Hudson Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 1415 N Hudson Ave. (at Sunset Boulevard), which is going for $1,450 / month. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, granite counter tops, plenty of storage space (including a walk-in closet) and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
5917 Barton Ave.
Then there's this 550-square-foot condo at 5917 Barton Ave., listed at $1,595 / month. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, a walk-in closet, granite counter tops, built-in storage and great natural lighting. Cats are allowed. The building offers a roof deck and secure entry. (See the listing here.)
7010 Lanewood Ave., #103
Finally, listed at $1,595 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 7010 Lanewood Ave. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a balcony, plenty of cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)