Craving Burgers? These 5 New LA Spots Have You Covered

Wahlburgers
835 W Jefferson Blvd., University Park
Photo: WAHLBURGERS/Yelp
Wahlburgers is an American spot, offering burgers and more. Open since December in USC Village, its the newest location from East Coast burger chain is backed by actor Mark Wahlberg and family.
Expect an array of burgers, including double- and triple-decker options, plus sandwiches, salads, dessert items and a kids menu ("for the Smahlbergs").
Yelp users are still warming up to Wahlburgers, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 48 reviews on the site. Yelper Jacqueline M. noted: "I can't believe the Wahlburg brothers opened this business solely to have the pun on their name lol. It's surprisingly good considering!"
Wahlburgers is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:30am-10:30pm, and Thursday-Monday from 10:30am-10:30pm.
Burgerim
2535 S Barrington Ave., Sawtelle
Photo: ANNE H./Yelp
Burgerim is an Israeli miniature burger franchise making a big push in Los Angeles, with multiple locations around the city. Its specialty is a signature 2.8oz burger patty served in boxes of two or three, alongside sandwiches, salads and more.
Each burger box is customizable, with a choice of proteins like dry-aged beef, turkey, lamb, chicken, salmon, or veggie. Burgers can then be topped with items like mixed greens, jalapenos, bacon, cheese, avocado, or a fried egg.
Burgerim's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 25 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Adam R., who reviewed Burgerim on January 5th, wrote: "Staff was friendly and walked us through the menu. I got the classic and cowboy burgers. I wouldn't describe them as 'sliders' because they were definitely bigger than I was expecting."
Yelper Linda K. wrote: "I stopped here for lunch after some shopping. I tried the dry aged beef burger with sweet potato fries. Major yummy! I could tell the difference in the taste."
Burgerim is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Tipsy Cow
10250 California State Route 2., Century City
Classic burger and tots | Photo: FS/Yelp
Tipsy Cow is a sports bar and traditional American spot, offering burgers and more. This newest location, inside the Westfield Century City shopping complex, offers the restaurant's menu of freshly ground burgers (as well as turkey, tuna, and veggie options) and other dishes, "including creamy blue crab dip, tarragon deviled eggs, and short-rib poutine fries."
Yelp users are conflicted about Tipsy Cow, which currently holds 2.5 stars on the site.
Sally M. noted: "Get the Southerner (buttermilk fried chicken with pimento cheese, house-made dill pickle, and coleslaw - $8.00). You will not regret." And Yelper Brandon C. wrote: "Turkey burger was good, so I'll probably come back to try other sandwiches."
Tipsy Cow is open daily from 10am-10pm.
Myke's Cafe
14845 Burbank Blvd., Van Nuys
The Bro Snicker Burger. | Photo: MYKE's Cafe/Yelp
Myke's Cafe is a breakfast and brunch spot, offering gourmet pancakes, coffee, Mexican dishes, and hamburgers, "as well as amazing music in a visually stimulating environment," according to the business. When it comes to burgers, look for creative takes on the classic, like the "No Joke" (hamburger patty, pastrami, egg sunny side up, swiss cheese) and "Mole Burger" (mole, mayo, lettuce, cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado).
Yelp users are generally positive about Myke's Cafe, which currently holds four stars on the site. Yelper Rhonda C., who reviewed Myke's Cafe on November 25th, wrote: "Myke's cafe is delicious, and service is very friendly."
John M. noted: "I've been a longtime fan of Myke's Cafe in Pacoima and was very excited to hear that they've expanded. The owner and staff put a lot of love into what they do." And Yelper Orin P. wrote: "Awesome they opened up a new spot here. This place is off the hook. Prices are reasonable. And the girl that takes your order is cool I love her outgoing personality it rocks."
Myke's Cafe is open daily from 7:30am-2:30pm.
Fat Sal's
16901 Ventura Blvd., Encino
Chicken Teriyaki Burger. | Photo: FAT SAL'S/Yelp
Fat Sal's is a spot to score sandwiches and burgers. Open since August, the Encino store is the newest addition to the Fat Sal family, with locations in Hollywood, Westwood, San Diego, and Austin, Tex.
With 40 unique sandwich options to choose from, there's something for everyone. And, of course, there are burgers aplenty, including classic hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and chili cheeseburgers.
Fat Sal's's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 278 reviews shows that demand is high, but opinions are mixed.
Yelper David E., who reviewed Fat Sal's on January 15th, wrote: "So my wife and I were driving down Ventura and decided to stop here and we had "the fat pilgrim" which was soooo amazing that we drove the 40 miles from our house in Rosemead the very next day."
Austin R. noted: "I recommend everyone who visits to give the Fat Buffalo a try. Definitely my favorite. It has buffalo sauce, mozzarella sticks, melted cheddar, blue cheese, chicken tenders and French fries." And Yelper Sarah J. wrote: "Get a Fat Jerry. One of the best things I've ever eaten. It's a sandwich with fried eggs, chicken fingers, fries, and ketchup mayo. Leave the guilt at home."
Fat Sal's is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-3am, and Sunday from 11am-2am.