Movie ticket prices up, attendance down

Attendance at the movies is down, but it's not stopping ticket prices from climbing.

By ABC7.com staff
The National Association of Theater Owners says attendance in North America is down 6 percent from 2016. That's even lower than what studio executives projected.

As for the ticket price, it reached a new high of $8.97 cents nearly 4 percent higher than 2016.

The association is blaming the drop on a weak summer movie season and many sequels.
