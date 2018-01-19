6.3-magnitude earthquake strikes in Gulf of California, USGS says

This map from the U.S. Geological Survey indicates the location of an earthquake that struck around 45 miles north-northeast of Loreto, Mexico, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (USGS)

By ABC7.com staff
GULF OF CALIFORNIA (KABC) --
A preliminary-magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Friday morning in the Gulf of California, just west of Mexico's Sinaloa state.

The offshore quake struck at 8:17 a.m. PT and was centered about 48 miles north-northeast of Loreto, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Its depth was measured at 6 miles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The area is a desert coastline dotted with small towns and fishing villages popular with U.S. tourists who park their recreational vehicles at seaside campsites.

"We've felt similar earthquakes," said Yolanda Vallejo, owner of Rivera del Mar RV Park in Loreto. "No damage. My plates didn't even fall over."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeUSGS
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News