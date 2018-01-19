REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,700 Rent You In Little Bangladesh, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Little Bangladesh? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in the neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent.

Here are the listings.

343 S Hobart Blvd., #16




Listed at $1,700 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 343 S Hobart Blvd. The unit has both hardwood flooring and tiling, granite counter tops, a deck and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

400 S Mariposa Ave.



Next, there's this studio apartment over at 400 S Mariposa Ave. (at W. 4th Street). It's listed for $1,695 / month for its 525 square feet of space. The building offers on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the top-floor apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and good storage space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

345 South Alexandria Ave.




Here's a 570-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 345 South Alexandria Ave., which is going for $1,650 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

