3 New Persian/Iranian Spots In Los Angeles

Kaban Persian Restaurant
3250 Cahuenga Blvd W., Hollywood Hills
Chicken kabobs. | Photo: Veck M./Yelp
Kaban Persian Restaurant is a family-owned Persian/Iranian restaurant that recently debuted in Hollywood.
For starters, try the hummus, blended with herbs, lemon juice and olive oil; or the creamy yogurt mixed with chopped fresh cucumber and dried mint.
Dinner entrees feature a wide variety of kabobs, including beef, lamb, chicken and more. For sides, Kaban serves house salads like romaine lettuce, baby greens, tomatoes and cucumbers mixed with fresh lime juice and olive oil; and the shirazi salad with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and fresh parsley mixed with fresh lime juice and olive oil. (See the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating, Kaban Persian Restaurant has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Marilou D., who was one of the first users to visit Kaban Persian Restaurant on January 5th, wrote: "The chef did really good job for making the best kabob. The restaurant is very neat and clean. I love their small chandeliers looks classy even the furniture. We will definitely come back again and again every time we go to Universal Studios Hollywood."
Veck M. noted: "Great location for a fresh and healthy restaurant.
I waited months for this restaurant to open due to months of construction and planning. But I have to say; it was absolutely worth the wait."
Yelper N M. wrote: "After a walk around Lake Hollywood, I searched for something hearty nearby. Thanks to Yelp, we found Kaban. Seriously friendly staff, fast and attentive service, and a clean, simple interior."
Wish Dish Cafe
19006 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana
Photo: Wish Dish Cafe/Yelp
Wish Dish Cafe offers a wide range of healthy Persian eats for residents of Tarzana and the San Fernando Valley.
Start off with chicken soup, tzatziki yogurt dips or hummus. Guests can also share appetizers with several different platters, including the Wish Dish Combo for four (tzatziki, hummus, eggplant dip, samosa, and more.)
Mains focus on beef, chicken and salmon kabobs, which all include saffron basmati rice, vegetables and salad. Other entrees include falafel plates with hummus, pickles, and olives; lamb shank served with herbed rice with lima beans. Sandwiches and family platters are also available.
The owners hope to make Persian cuisine accessible to all. "Wish Dish Cafe has a little something for everyone," owners said on its website. "You make a wish, we make dish."
With a five-star Yelp rating, Wish Dish Cafe has been getting positive attention.
Yelper 2th B., who was one of the first users to visit Wish Dish Cafe on December 7th, wrote: "Simply great! The food is authentic and they use real saffron in the rice and you can taste it. The chicken was very tender and seasoned perfectly."
Paul A. noted: "Damon and the Wish Dish Cafe provided a memorable dining experience for our party of three. The food was well prepared and the service was spot-on."
Yelper Soroush B. wrote: "This is my favorite Persian restaurant, they have such a huge menu and homemade foods with the best dressing and presentation."
Wish Dish Cafe is open Friday and Saturday from 11am-1am, and Sunday-Thursday from 11am-11pm.
Panini Kabob Grill
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
Photo: Panini Kabob Grill/Yelp
For 20 years, Panini Kabob Grill was known simply as "Panini Cafe," a spot focused on breakfast, panini sandwiches, and kabobs. Now, saying that "as tastes have evolved, so have we," the restaurant is rebranding to focus on kabobs and panini wraps.
The spot offers a wide array of kabobs from the charbroiled chicken shish kabob to a dolmas (grape leaves) option. All kabob entrees are served with a skewer of grilled vegetables and your choice of rice or salad.
Panini wraps are still available, including the tuna melt mixed with balsamic vinaigrette, sundried tomatoes, red onion and capers, topped with Vermont cheddar; and the "Caprese Di Parma" with prosciutto di Parma, buffalo mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and balsamic reduction. (You can see the full menu here.)
Yelp users are still warming up to Panini Kabob Grill, which currently holds 3.5 stars on the site.
Yelper Marina C., who was one of the first users to visit Panini Kabob Grill on January 8th, wrote: "I ordered the salmon kabob with basmati rice and the Mediterranean salad. Salmon was very well cooked and so was the broccoli....To finish off, food is delicious here. I am definitely coming back!"
Yelper Sarina G. wrote: "We came here for dinner this evening while we were shopping at the mall. The restaurant was pretty busy, but we were seated quickly and the server took our order within a few minutes."
Panini Kabob Grill is open daily from 8am-9:30pm.