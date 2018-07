EMBED >More News Videos A new study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests the flu could be spread just by breathing, and not just by coughing or sneezing.

Thirty-two people died of the flu last week, and 74 have died since October, the California Department of Public Health said.The California Department of Public Health said the reported deaths reflected those who were younger than 65 years old.Currently, there are 60,000 confirmed cases of the flu nationwide.