Former 'That's So Raven' star Orlando Brown arrested in Barstow

Orlando Brown, 30, is pictured in a booking photo.

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) --
Barstow police arrested a former Disney Channel star at an apartment complex after responding to a domestic disturbance call Thursday.

An officer arrived at Aztec Apartments in the 100 block of West Buena Vista Street around 8 a.m. Thursday amid a verbal argument between a resident, 46-year-old Tanya Henson, her daughter, and her daughter's boyfriend, 30-year-old former "That's So Raven" star Orlando Brown.

The responding officer discovered that Brown had an active arrest warrant for battery against a spouse, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance from the Torrance Police Department.

Henson also had an active warrant out for her arrest for a drug charge from the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, according to police.

Both Brown and Henson were arrested and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Barstow Jail.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimearrestcelebrity arrestBarstowSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News