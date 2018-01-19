'Coni's Seafood' Brings Mexican Cuisine To Del Rey

Seafood fans, take heed: there's a new spot in town to get your fix. Called Coni's Seafood, the new addition is located at 4532 S. Centinela Ave. in Del Rey.
This new spot is the latest expansion of the popular Mexican-style seafood eatery and specializes in Nayarit-style dishes with fish and seafood sourced from Sinaloa and Nayarit, Mexico. Its flagship location is at 3544 W. Imperial Hwy. in Inglewood.
On the menu, expect to see a wide array of ceviche and appetizers like ceviche with shrimp marinated in lemon sauce with chopped cucumber, tomato, onion and mango; a shrimp, octopus, oyster and crab cocktail; and aguachiles, raw shrimp marinated with lemon and green sauce.
For fish and shrimp entrees, look for dishes such as whole-fried tilapia served with rice; chipotle shrimp with cheese and sour cream; and langostinos with a spicy red sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
C R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7th, said: "Finally, the Del Rey location is open! Same great seafood cooked Nayarit style. The old Mariscos Chente interiors have been upgraded with a rustic feel--new tables, cushy chairs, and wood paneling."
Yelper John C. added: "Went for lunch today. We had the ceviche and marlin tacos and pescado a la plancha. Everything was very tasty. I'm so happy to have another good place to eat in Culver City East/Del Rey."
Coni's Seafood is now open at 4532 S. Centinela Ave., so swing on by to take a peek.
