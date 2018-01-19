REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Pacific Palisades, Right Now?

Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Pacific Palisades look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Pacific Palisades via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

17350 Sunset Blvd., #604




Listed at $2,950 / month, this 697-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment/condo/town-house, located at 17350 Sunset Blvd., is 38.5 percent less than the $4,800 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Pacific Palisades.

In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. The building has a swimming pool and tennis court. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

16169 Sunset Blvd., #204




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 16169 Sunset Blvd., is listed for $3,000 / month for its 924 square feet of space. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and great natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

808 Haverford Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom detached cabin at 808 Haverford Ave., which, at 750 square feet, is going for $3,000 / month. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck, garden access, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwashers. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

15516 Sunset Blvd., #408




Then there's this 908-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 15516 Sunset Blvd. listed at $3,199 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a private patio, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and good natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinehousing marketconsumer
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News