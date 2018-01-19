The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Melrose, Explored

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Melrose via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
544 N Heliotrope Dr.
Listed at $1,250 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment, located at 544 N Heliotrope Dr., is 7.4 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a studio in Melrose.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, ample closet space and good natural lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
4717 Elmwood Ave., #306
This studio apartment, situated at 4717 Elmwood Ave., is listed for $1,345 / month for its 475 square feet of space. The 1920s' unit has hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, good closet space and great natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
5917 Barton Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5917 Barton Ave., which is going for $1,345 / month. Building amenities include a roof deck. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, granite counter tops, a walk-in closet, two ceiling fans and laminate flooring. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the full listing here.)
5418 Lemon Grove Ave.
Then there's this 625-square-foot dwelling with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 5418 Lemon Grove Ave., listed at $1,800 / month. The building has garage parking. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, good storage space and ample natural lighting. (See the listing here.)
750 N Kings Rd., #112
Listed at $1,950 / month, this 600-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home is located at 750 N Kings Rd. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, a gas fireplace and a walk-in closet. The building has a gym, spa and rooftop patio. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. (Here's the listing.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.