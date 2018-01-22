REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In South Carthay, Right Now

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in South Carthay are hovering around $2,595 (compared to a $2,095 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a South Carthay rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

1138 South La Cienega Blvd., #1




Listed at $1,650 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1138 South La Cienega Blvd., is 36.4 percent less than the $2,595 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in South Carthay. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and great closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

1115 S Wooster St.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1115 S Wooster St., is listed for $1,695 / month for its 800 square feet of space. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony and hardwood flooring. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

1059 S Bedford St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1059 S Bedford St., which is going for $1,695 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the bright unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, both carpeting and hardwood flooring, a gas fireplace and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome, sadly. (See the full listing here.)
---

