We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
15425 Sherman Way
Listed at $1,275 / month, this 430-square-foot studio condo, located at 15425 Sherman Way, is 5.6 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a studio in Van Nuys.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, barbecue grills, a Jacuzzi, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
14228 Tiara St.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 14228 Tiara St., is listed for $1,400 / month for its 550 square feet of space. The building includes assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit has tiled flooring, wood cabinetry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
15125 Saticoy St., #119
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 15125 Saticoy St., which is going for $1,500 / month. In the sunny unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
