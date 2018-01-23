REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Van Nuys, Right Now

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Van Nuys are hovering around $1,525 (compared to a $2,095 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Van Nuys rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

15425 Sherman Way






Listed at $1,275 / month, this 430-square-foot studio condo, located at 15425 Sherman Way, is 5.6 percent less than the $1,350 / month median rent for a studio in Van Nuys.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, barbecue grills, a Jacuzzi, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, garden access, a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

14228 Tiara St.






This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 14228 Tiara St., is listed for $1,400 / month for its 550 square feet of space. The building includes assigned parking and on-site laundry. The unit has tiled flooring, wood cabinetry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

15125 Saticoy St., #119




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 15125 Saticoy St., which is going for $1,500 / month. In the sunny unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinehousing marketapartmentconsumer
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News