New Sawtelle Spot 'Big Boi Filipino' Opens Its Doors

A new Filipino spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2027 Sawtelle Blvd. in Sawtelle, the new addition is called Big Boi Filipino.

This newcomer--located in the former Asahi Ramen space--is the latest venture from from Barb Batiste, founder of nearby Filipino sweets shop B Sweet. The restaurant specializes in "modernized and healthy" Filipino comfort foods, and offers an array of popular mainstays a la carte or as combo plates.

On the menu, expect to see dishes like pork sisig (pork jowls, ears and liver seasoned with calamansi and chili peppers), longanisa (Filipino sausage), lumpia Shanghai spring rolls, pancit noodles, and chicken adobo.

Rounding things out are drinks like calamansi (kumquat and citrus hybrid) juice, coconut water, and nitro coffee. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of 36 reviews on Yelp so far, Big Boi Filipino has been warmly received by patrons.

Katie L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 20th, said: "If you don't have easy access into a Filipino family who makes homemade Filipino meals, then please do yourself a favor and eat at Big Boi for delicious traditional Filipino food."

And Angela A M. said: "Is it morning yet? Cuz I can't wait to toast and butter up my pan de sal to pair with some coffee. Made just right and delicious...so glad I can find this on Sawtelle when we do our Japanese market run too!"

Head on over to check it out: Big Boi Filipino is open Wednesday-Saturday from noon-11pm, and Sunday from noon-8pm. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
