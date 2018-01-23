What Will $3,000 Rent You In Hollywood, Right Now?

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
6253 Hollywood Blvd., #1203
Listed at $2,995 / month, this 850-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 6253 Hollywood Blvd. The sunny unit has laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, great closet space and high ceilings. The building has a roof deck, a 24-hour door person and valet parking. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
1728 El Cerrito Pl., #3
Next, there's this studio condo situated at 1728 El Cerrito Pl. It's listed for $2,949 / month for its 550 square feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a fitness center and storage space. In the furnished condo, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, marble counter tops and plenty of natural light. Cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
840 N Cherokee Ave.
Here's a 1,000-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 840 N Cherokee Ave., which is going for $2,900 / month. In the furnished unit, you'll get a walk-in closet, a fireplace, high ceilings, granite counter tops and garden access. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and outdoor space. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
