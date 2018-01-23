COMMUNITY & EVENTS

5 Great Deals To Check Out In Downtown Los Angeles

Living or working in downtown Los Angeles doesn't come cheap, but there are several local businesses in DTLA offering deals that may not be on your radar. To help you out, we've rounded up five options that are currently on sale at deals site Groupon, from workout classes to an escape room.

Sip on some afternoon tea at Chado Tea Room


369 East 1st St.

Chado Tea Room, which has two locations in Downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood, sources its teas "from eight regions in India, China, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Japan." According to the business, it "brews special house blends for morning, afternoon, and evening, helping customers find the right blend to start the day or serve to bats that have invaded their home."

Afternoon tea and a tasting for two or four people are available for $32.50 and $62, respectively (normally $62 and $124).

Get the deal >

Break a sweat at CrossFit 213


714 South Hill St.


Get in shape with the instructors at CrossFit 213, whose "mission is to get you looking, feeling and performing your best. Our workouts combine movements in creative ways so that you improve upon all aspects of your fitness, without overdoing or neglecting anything."

You can sign up for one month of unlimited CrossFit classes, HIIT-X classes or open gym access for $69, $59 and $39, respectively (normally $199, $149 and $99).

Get the deal >

Get pampered at Imperial Spa


1302 South Main St.


Wind down after a long week with a massage at Imperial Spa, whose staff members are trained to "ease muscle pain and soreness through a variety of modalities, each designed to prioritize the health and wellness clients."

A 60-minute or 90-minute massage with aromatherapy and reflexology for one person are currently on sale for $39 and $55, respectively (they're normally $140 and $170). A 60-minute or 90-minute couples massage with aromatherapy and reflexology are going for $85 and $120, respectively (normally $280 and $340).

Get the deal >

Challenge yourself at The Laboratory Escape Room


117 East 11th St.


Grab a friend and head over to The Laboratory Escape Room, where you and your crew will have 60 minutes to disarm the knockout gas bomb that the nefarious Dr. Crowl has placed in his "laboratory." The stakes are high: as the escape room puts it, "those who prove their intelligence and value will be allowed to go free, while those who fail the challenge are deemed unnecessary to society, and are taken by Dr. Crowl to be used in his deadly experiments." (Don't worry, they don't mean it. Probably.)

Admission for two people, normally $58, is on sale for $40.50.
Get the deal >

Kick some butt at Morning Crunch!


919 S. Grand Ave.


Step up your fitness regiment with a package of classes at Morning Crunch! You'll train with Dulcinea Lee Hellings, whose main goal "is to bring a high-quality, effective exercise regimen to people who don't love big gyms or can't afford personal trainers." At the fitness studio, "the fast-paced, ever-changing circuit of strength and cardio exercises keeps bodies guessing and minds from becoming bored."

Five weeks of bootcamp classes, normally $225, are available for just $51. Or opt for a package of 10 classes: originally $175, they're currently on sale for $30.

Get the deal >
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities.
