Bus crashes into side of building in West Covina

Firefighters look over the damage after a transit bus crashed into a building in West Covina on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (West Covina Police Department)

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A transit bus that was not carrying any passengers crashed into the side of a building in West Covina Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the bus was on its way to start service in the community, but ended up crashing. No one was on the bus at the time except for the driver, who suffered injuries. It was unclear what type of injuries the driver sustained.

The vehicle headed eastbound on Cameron Avenue, turned north onto Sunset Avenue and then somehow crashed into the side of the building, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bus crashcar into buildingcrashtraffic delayWest CovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News