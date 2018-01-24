FOOD & DRINK

'Mumu Bakerycafe' Now Open In Koreatown

A new bakery has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called mumu bakerycafe, the newcomer is located at 3109 W. Olympic Blvd. in Koreatown.

This new spot specializes in Korean-style pastries, baked goods and desserts and offers an array of choices baked daily.

Look for items like cheddar cheese, strawberry, blueberry, or Nutella cube bread; king castella sponge cake with whipped cream; croissant taiyaki; and cheese cake.

There is also a selection of specialty drinks on offer like a lemon and grapefruit slush and a salted cheese Americano.

The new bakery has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp.

Jin R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 13th, said: "I tried everything on the menu. I am familiar with the type of pastry they sell. Had a lot of then in Korea. Mumu did a great job bringing that exact same taste to Ktown. I recommend anything Mumu makes with Nutella."

Yelper Frederico M. added: "Om nom nom nom, I love their fish pastries. Will definitely buy more. Ima try their cheddar cheese cube next time."

And Ike A. said: "A big fan of the jiggly cake! These guys have amazing pastries, I need to try everything now!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mumu bakerycafe is open daily from 8am-8pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessconsumer
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News