We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
115 N Doheny Dr.
Listed at $2,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 115 N Doheny Dr. (at Alden Drive), is 30 percent less than the $3,000 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Beverly Grove.
The building features assigned parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a mix of carpeted and tiled floors, a balcony, built-in storage space, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
118 S Wetherly Dr., #210
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 118 S Wetherly Dr., is listed for $2,395 / month. In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a deck. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and gated entry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
319 S Clark Dr., #209
Here's a 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment at 319 S Clark Dr., which is going for $2,495 / month. In the sunny unit, expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and plenty of closet space. The gated building offers parking. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
324 North Oakhurst Dr.
Then there's this 850-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and two bathrooms at 324 North Oakhurst Dr., listed at $2,650 / month. In the bright unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)
8811 Burton Way, #303
Lastly, listed at $2,750 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 8811 Burton Way. Building amenities include a swimming pool and a roof deck. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a fireplace. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (Here's the listing.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.