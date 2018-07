115 N Doheny Dr.

According to rental site Zumper , median rents for a 1-bedroom in Beverly Grove are hovering around $3,000 (compared to a $2,095 average for Los Angeles). So how does the low-end pricing on a Beverly Grove rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.Listed at $2,100 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 115 N Doheny Dr. (at Alden Drive), is 30 percent less than the $3,000 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Beverly Grove.The building features assigned parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a mix of carpeted and tiled floors, a balcony, built-in storage space, granite counter tops and plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (See the complete listing here .)This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 118 S Wetherly Dr., is listed for $2,395 / month. In the unit, expect to find in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and a deck. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and gated entry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here .)Here's a 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment at 319 S Clark Dr., which is going for $2,495 / month. In the sunny unit, expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and plenty of closet space. The gated building offers parking. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. (See the full listing here .)Then there's this 850-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and two bathrooms at 324 North Oakhurst Dr., listed at $2,650 / month. In the bright unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. (See the listing here .)Lastly, listed at $2,750 / month, this 700-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 8811 Burton Way. Building amenities include a swimming pool and a roof deck. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a fireplace. Unfortunately, pets are not welcome. (Here's the listing .)---