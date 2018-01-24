TRAFFIC

2 federal agencies investigate Tesla crash on 405 Fwy in Culver City

A mangled Tesla Model S is shown on the 405 Freeway after it crashed into the back of a Culver City fire truck in Culver City on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (Culver City Firefighters' Union)

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Federal agencies are investigating a crash that involved a Tesla Model S that may have been on its Autopilot system on the 405 Freeway in Culver City.

The vehicle crashed into the back of a fire truck on the freeway Monday, but the driver wasn't injured, authorities said. The National Transportation Safety Board and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will investigate the driver and vehicle factors.

The Autopilot feature keeps a vehicle centered in its lane at a set distance from cars in front of it and also changes lanes and brakes automatically. Tesla released a statement following the news of the investigation.

"Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver," the statement said.



Two investigators from NTSB were sent to Culver City Tuesday, while the NHTSA said Wednesday it would be sending out a special team.

In Monday's crash, the highway patrol said the southbound Tesla hit the rear of the Culver City firetruck, which was parked at an angle in the carpool lane while firefighters tended to a crash on the opposite side of the freeway. The truck was unoccupied at the time, and no injuries were claimed by anyone at the crash scene, according to the CHP.

The Model S Autopilot is a level 2 on a self-driving scale of 0 to 5. Level 5 vehicles can operate autonomously in nearly all circumstances. Level 2 automation systems are generally limited to use on interstate highways, which don't have intersections. With level 2 systems, drivers are supposed to continuously monitor vehicle performance and be ready to take control if necessary.

Tesla has taken steps to prevent drivers from using Autopilot improperly, including measuring the amount of torque applied to the steering wheel and sending visual and audio warnings. If the warnings are ignored, drivers would be prevented from using Autopilot, the company has said.

NHTSA, which regulates auto safety, declined last year to issue a recall or fine Tesla as a result of the crash, but it warned automakers they aren't to treat semi-autonomous cars as if they were fully self-driving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictechnologyteslaself driving carcar crashI-405investigationNTSBroad safetyCulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Inglewood exploring feasibility of elevated transit system
Overturned cement truck snarls SB 110 traffic in Carson
CA DMV offering electronic driver's license application
Hollywood Bowl surrounding streets closing for test program
Man who climbed onto 110 Fwy sign may have to pay restitution
More Traffic
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News