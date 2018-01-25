FOOD & DRINK

New Fashion District Cocktail Bar 'Apotheke' Opens Its Doors

A new cocktail bar has debuted in the neighborhood. The new addition to the Fashion District, called Apotheke, is located at 1746 N. Spring St.

This new apothecary-themed bar is the latest venture from Christopher Robert Tierney, who opened up New York City's first iteration of Apotheke in Manhattan in 2008.

Billed as a "prescription list," the libation menu features signature cocktails with potentially medicinal qualities, as drinks are made with organic produce, herbs and botanicals.

Expect to see drinks like the "Queen of Spades" with charcoal-infused vodka, cucumber and aloe vera; "Good for the Gander" with thyme-infused rum, cantaloupe and banana puree; and the "Cosmonaut" with lavender-infused vodka and muddled starfruit.

With just one review on Yelp thus far, Apotheke currently has a five-star rating.

Jeff E., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 18th, said: "The bar is located in the back of a new complex built out of some awesome old warehouses on Spring. Once you find a place to park, walk back and enter a different world. They have music going, an awesome decor, cocktail artists in lab coats and an amazing outdoor seating area with a second bar. Oh, and the place smells amazing!"

Apotheke is now open at 1746 N. Spring St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
