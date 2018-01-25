PETS & ANIMALS

Donkey leads herd of escaped sheep, goats on midnight stroll through West Covina

A herd of escaped sheep and goats led by a lone donkey took a midnight stroll through the streets of West Covina before being corralled by police on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. (West Covina Police Department/Facebook)

WEST COVINA, Calif. --
A herd of escaped sheep and goats led by a lone donkey took a midnight stroll through the streets of West Covina before being corralled by police.

At around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, West Covina police received a call about a herd of animals wandering around the area of Francisquito and Valinda avenues. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a donkey leading a group of sheep and goats through the residential streets.

Police officers tried to corral them, but the donkey was being as stubborn as a mule and refused.

Officers enlisted the help of Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies. Together, they were able to safely corral the animals.

It turns out the animals found their freedom, albeit short, from an unlocked gate from a residence in Valinda. Authorities tracked down the owner of the property, who helped in herding the animals back to the home.

None of the animals were hurt.

West Covina police described the unusual event on social media.

"When a police officer reaches the end of his/her career, most of them will say "I've seen it all". Well, let's add one more rare call for service to that list...This incident is one for the books," the department posted to Facebook, alongside photos of the animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalsgoatpolicebizarreWest CovinaLos Angeles County
PETS & ANIMALS
VIDEO: Lioness at Oklahoma City Zoo fascinated by stuffed Simba toy
VIDEO: Shark feasts on dead whale off OC coast
Deputies rescue dog left in hot car in Valencia parking lot
'Zombie-like' virus killing raccoons in NY's Central Park
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News