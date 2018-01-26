New Indian Spot 'Bollywood Bites' Debuts In Sherman Oaks

A new Indian spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 13355 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, the newcomer is called Bollywood Bites.
This new spot--which has another location in Westwood, along with a food truck and catering business--features an extensive menu offering traditional Indian fare along with popular street food wraps and rolls.
Expect to see dishes like a khati roll with lamb, onions and spices; black lentils with cream; chicken tikka masala; and vegetable, chicken, shrimp, or lamb biryani.
Rounding things out is a selection of Indian breads, soups, salads, and appetizers like pakora and samosas. There are lunch specials and a full buffet on offer, too. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new food truck has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Daryl S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 14th, said: "A great addition to the neighborhood! Went with a group of four on a Friday night during their soft opening. The food is fantastic. I'm a vegetarian and so my group ordered all veggie items and shared."
Yelper Kevin P. added: "New for 2018, I was in search for something interesting to eat that's within walking distance of me that has something for anytime of the day, Bollywood Bites fits that bill."
And Sheryl K. said: "First time here! Service and food delicious! I got the eggplant bharta thali (plate). Yum!"
Bollywood Bites is now open at 13355 Ventura Blvd., so swing on by to take a peek.
