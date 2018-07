New Indian Spot 'Bollywood Bites' Debuts In Sherman Oaks

A new Indian spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 13355 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, the newcomer is called Bollywood Bites This new spot--which has another location in Westwood, along with a food truck and catering business--features an extensive menu offering traditional Indian fare along with popular street food wraps and rolls.Expect to see dishes like a khati roll with lamb, onions and spices; black lentils with cream; chicken tikka masala; and vegetable, chicken, shrimp, or lamb biryani.Rounding things out is a selection of Indian breads, soups, salads, and appetizers like pakora and samosas. There are lunch specials and a full buffet on offer, too. (You can check out the full menu here .)The new food truck has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.Daryl S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 14th, said: "A great addition to the neighborhood! Went with a group of four on a Friday night during their soft opening. The food is fantastic. I'm a vegetarian and so my group ordered all veggie items and shared."Yelper Kevin P. added : "New for 2018, I was in search for something interesting to eat that's within walking distance of me that has something for anytime of the day, Bollywood Bites fits that bill."And Sheryl K. said : "First time here! Service and food delicious! I got the eggplant bharta thali (plate). Yum!"Bollywood Bites is now open at 13355 Ventura Blvd., so swing on by to take a peek.