What Will $4,500 Rent You In Los Angeles, Right Now?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Los Angeles? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Los Angeles if you're on a budget of $4,500 / month.

Take a look at the listings, below.

10337 Wilshire Blvd. (Westwood)




Listed at $4,500 / month, this 966-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 10337 Wilshire Blvd. The unit has ample cabinet space, hardwood floors and plenty of natural light.

According to the listing, "This charming one bedroom, one bath unit, was once the pied-terre of Frank Sinatra. The Chateau Colline is steeped in Hollywood lore, with Clark Gable, and Bette Davis once calling it home." Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

122 S Harper Ave. (Beverly Grove)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home located at 122 S Harper Ave. It's also listed for $4,500 / month. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the sunny unit, there are a fireplace, tiled floors and great storage space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

1314 Devon Ave. (Westwood)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 1314 Devon Ave., which is going for $4,500 / month. The building features garage parking. The fully-furnished unit has hardwood flooring and great natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
