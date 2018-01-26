FOOD & DRINK

'Point Five' Makes Melrose Debut, With Coffee And Tea And More

Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 7965 1/2 Melrose Ave. in Melrose, the fresh arrival is called Point Five.

This newcomer features a seasonally inspired menu and uses locally sourced produce for its meals.

On the menu, look for breakfast dishes like an Italian scramble with eggs, fresh basil, and parm; lox bagel with herb cream cheese, pickled red onion, and capers; and a chia bowl with almond milk, raw honey, and ancient grain granola.

Switching over to lunch, expect items such as baby kale and pear salad with candies walnuts and goat cheese crumbles, and greens with chicken, feta, olives, and crispy quinoa.

Rounding things out are a variety of coffee drink mainstays like mochas, lattes, cappuccino, and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Point Five has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Erin C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 21st, said: "Awesome new coffee bar with food. Beans from Bar Nine in Culver City. Beautifully designed interior and nice array of mugs if staying to drink. Really nice owners. No paper currency. Check it out!"

Yelper Nazia A. added: "This place is perfection. Silky mocha and delicious brioche. The vibe is classy-mysterious, and the service is friendly. I'm glad their food menu is extensive, because I can't wait to try more!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Point Five is open Monday-Saturday from 7am-6pm, and Sunday from 7am-4:30pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusinessrestaurants
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Hawthorne liquor store draws Mega Millions hopefuls
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Possible algae bloom turns Hollywood Reservoir green
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
US appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Show More
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
More News