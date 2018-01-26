Sports Club 'Platefit Studio City' Opens Its Doors

A new sports club has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Studio City, called Platefit Studio City, is located at 13033 Ventura Blvd.
This newcomer--which also has locations in Brentwood and West Hollywood--specializes in interval training workout done on individual "Power Plate" machines.
The Power Plate machines are medical-grade devices "that utilize harmonic vibration." The plates are always moving three directions at once, which activates muscle reflexes and causes them to contract 30 to 40 times per second.
Certified motivational instructors guide students through a "high energy, music-centric workout," resulting in a 27-minute training session that strengthens and builds toned muscles. (You can learn more and take a look at the class and instructor schedule here.)
It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Lauren A., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 16th, said: "This studio is absolutely beautiful! I took Luana Simpson's class and she kicked my butt. At first you think, 'Oh, it's only 30 minutes, piece of cake.' Yeah, well, let's just say you will leave drenched."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Platefit Studio City is open weekdays from 6am-9pm, Saturday from 7am-2:30pm, and Sunday from 7am-7pm.
