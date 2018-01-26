What Does $1,700 Rent You In Sherman Oaks, Today?

Take a look at the listings, below.
15206 Burbank Blvd.
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 15206 Burbank Blvd. In the furnished unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, a balcony and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
4555 Sylmar Ave.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 4555 Sylmar Ave. It's also listed for $1,700 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)
14403 Addison St.
Here's a studio apartment at 14403 Addison St. (at Tilden Avenue) that's going for $1,695 / month. In the unit, you'll get a mix of hardwood flooring and carpeting, a dishwasher and a private balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Hairball alert: feline friends are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
