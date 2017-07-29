3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in La Cresta home burglary

Three adults and a juvenile were arrested on suspicion of being part of a burglary ring in the La Cresta community of Murrieta.A resident provided surveillance video of the suspects breaking into a home just before 1 a.m. Wednesday. The suspects went into the home looking for valuables while the homeowners were on vacation.They came back the next day in broad daylight and climbed through a broken window, stealing a monitor, jewelry and guns.A groundskeeper who came to the home noticed the broken window and called the homeowner's parents, who then arrived at the home. They saw a suspicious vehicle and that's when they called police.Riverside County sheriff's deputies from the Lake Elsinore station responded to reports of an alarm activation at a home in the 38700 block of Avenida Bonita around 12:58 p.m. Thursday.When deputies arrived, the parents flagged them down and reported seeing two people run down an embankment. They also reported the suspicious car in the area.Deputies set up a perimeter and with the help of a sheriff's helicopter, they were able to take one of the suspects into custody. A short time later, the suspicious vehicle was spotted and two more people were taken into custody.One of the suspects, identified as Kassey Harris Martin, 18, of Hemet, was found in possession of stolen property and appeared to be out on bail for a previous burglary.The second suspect identified was 17-year-old Vanessa Jones, also of Hemet. Authorities said she was the getaway driver. A third suspect was identified only as a 17-year-old Hemet girl.Upon further investigation, authorities were led to a fourth suspect in Temecula, who was identified as Andru Trinidad Nolen, 20, of Hemet.Martin was arrested on suspicion of crimes related to a burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of stolen property and committing a felony while out on bail.Jones was also arrested on suspicion of crimes related to a burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, as well as accessory to commit burglary and possession of stolen property.Nolen was arrested for crimes to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, resisting arrest and violation of probation.All three adults were booked into the Cois Byrd Detenion Center.The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of stolen property. She was released to a parent and awaits a felony case in juvenile court.Anyone with more information was urged to call the Riverside County Sheriff's Department at (951) 776-1099 or the Lake Elsinore station at (951) 245-3300.