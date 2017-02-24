PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) --Three car theft suspects were taken into custody in Pacoima at the end of a police chase and a brief barricade situation on Friday.
Los Angeles police officers chased the suspects in a silver SUV, which was believed to be stolen. The suspects ditched the car near the area of Sharp Avenue and Pierce Street around 11:30 a.m. and made a run for it.
They appeared to enter a residential neighborhood, where one suspect was seen atop a shed on a nearby property. Officers approached him with weapons drawn and took the suspect into custody.
PACOIMA UPDATE: Suspect climbs off shed, taken into custody; search underway for other possible suspects in area https://t.co/7ljNCBKIYl pic.twitter.com/MM2tFFBnMO— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 24, 2017
Authorities said there were at least two other suspects involved in the incident. They briefly barricaded themselves in a home in the 13700 block of Pierce Street.
The two suspects eventually exited the home, heeded police orders and were taken into custody without incident.