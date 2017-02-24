PACOIMA UPDATE: Suspect climbs off shed, taken into custody; search underway for other possible suspects in area https://t.co/7ljNCBKIYl pic.twitter.com/MM2tFFBnMO — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) February 24, 2017

Three car theft suspects were taken into custody in Pacoima at the end of a police chase and a brief barricade situation on Friday.Los Angeles police officers chased the suspects in a silver SUV, which was believed to be stolen. The suspects ditched the car near the area of Sharp Avenue and Pierce Street around 11:30 a.m. and made a run for it.They appeared to enter a residential neighborhood, where one suspect was seen atop a shed on a nearby property. Officers approached him with weapons drawn and took the suspect into custody.Authorities said there were at least two other suspects involved in the incident. They briefly barricaded themselves in a home in the 13700 block of Pierce Street.The two suspects eventually exited the home, heeded police orders and were taken into custody without incident.