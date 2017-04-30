NEWS

3 children, 1 adult killed in Victorville crash

Two small children and two adults were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Victorville Friday night, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
Three children and an adult were killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Victorville Friday night, according to San Bernardino County sheriff's officials.

The collision, involving three cars, happened shortly after 8 p.m. near the intersection of Phantom West and Air Expressway.

All four victims killed were in the same vehicle, officials said.

The mother was identified as 33-year-old Mercedez Montee Breda, of Adelanto. The three children with her were a 12-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and 3-year-old boy.

The 7-year-old boy had been transported in critical condition to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. The woman and the other two children were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Officials initially said that two adults and two children had been killed in the crash. They later amended that to three children and one adult.

There were no other serious injuries in the other two vehicles involved.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision was urged to contact the Victorville station at (760) 241-2911.
