3 children, 1 man escape massive inferno at South LA home

A man and three children scrambled to safety after a massive fire erupted early Friday morning at a home in South Los Angeles.Firefighters responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a two-story house in the 1400 block of 49th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.A neighbor who helped the home's residents escape said the man and three youngsters made their way out through windows.Thirty-six firefighters extinguished the inferno in 29 minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported.The Red Cross was assisting the nine people who were displaced by the incident.The cause of the blaze was under investigation.