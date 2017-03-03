NEWS

3 children, 1 man escape massive inferno at South LA home

EMBED </>More News Videos

None of the occupants of a South Los Angeles home were injured Friday, March 3, 2017, after the structure erupted in flames. (Loudlabs)

By and ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
A man and three children scrambled to safety after a massive fire erupted early Friday morning at a home in South Los Angeles.

Firefighters responded shortly before 4 a.m. to a two-story house in the 1400 block of 49th Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A neighbor who helped the home's residents escape said the man and three youngsters made their way out through windows.

Thirty-six firefighters extinguished the inferno in 29 minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was assisting the nine people who were displaced by the incident.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.
Related Topics:
newshouse firefirelos angeles fire departmentSouth Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man, 21, shocked by live wires on Boyle Heights sidewalk
Slain Whittier Officer Keith Boyer honored during funeral
Most foreign-born terrorists radicalized 'years' after coming to US: DHS report
DHS considering separating families illegally crossing border
More News
Top Stories
Slain Whittier Officer Keith Boyer honored during funeral
Dam gold? One Oroville prospector thinks so
'That '70s Show' actor investigated for sexual assault
Cerritos College football player accused of rape
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Schwarzenegger quits 'Celebrity Apprentice,' blames Trump
Man, 21, shocked by live wires on Boyle Heights sidewalk
Show More
Pomona community comes together after boy, 8, killed in shooting
Arrest made in threats made to Jewish Community Centers
Two zoos team up to nurse a baby giraffe back to health
Mother, son killed after car crashes into Hesperia aqueduct
Anaheim gets OC's 1st rapid air cushion
More News
Top Video
Slain Whittier Officer Keith Boyer honored during funeral
Cerritos College football player accused of rape
Man, 21, shocked by live wires on Boyle Heights sidewalk
OC lake water levels restored after winter rain
More Video